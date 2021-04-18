Victim of police shooting in Derry is in a critical condition in hospital

A man is in a critical condition after being shot by a police officer in Derry last night.

The incident happened in a flat at Celandine Court in Gobnascale shortly before 11pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers responded to a report of concern for safety for a man at the address at approximately 10:45pm last night.

“As officers were dealing with the incident, a police firearm was discharged and the male sustained a chest injury. He remains in hospital at this time,” the spokesperson said.

“A police officer sustained a knife wound to his arm and head during the incident and he was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland is investigating the shooting.

A spokespern for the Ombudsmand said the victim is understood to be in a critical condition.

“Our investigators are at the scene and are making enquiries to establish the circumstances of what happened.

“At this stage, we know that police went to the flat after receiving a call for assistance.

“There was then a confrontation during which one police officer sustained stab wounds and police discharged CS spray and a single gunshot.

“Police notified the Police Ombudsman’s on-call team about the incident, and our investigators have been making enquiries at the scene throughout the night.

“We would be keen to hear from anyone who knows anything about what happened, and would ask anybody who might be able to assist our enquiries to call our freephone witness appeal line on 0800 032 7880.”