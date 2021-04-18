Police Ombudsman is investigating incident in Derry last night during which a man was shot

Contact
The Police Ombudsman is investigating after a man was shot during an incident in Derry last night.
A PSNI spokesperson said that officers responded to a report of concern for safety for a man at an address in Celandine Court in Gobnascale at approximately 10.45pm last night.
"As officers were dealing with the incident, a police firearm was discharged and the male sustained a chest injury. He remains in hospital at this time," the spokesperson said.
"A police officer sustained a knife wound to his arm and head during the incident and he was taken to hospital for treatment.
"The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has been informed and is investigating."
The police spokespersons said they are no further details about the incident at this time.
