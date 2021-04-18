Hand signs in red paint daubed on headquarters of republican group in Derry

Red paint has been used to daub hand signs on a building used by a republican group in Derry.

The building at Chamberlain Street is the local headquarters of political group Saoradh which has been linked to the New IRA.

The New IRA claimed responsibility for the killing of Lyra McKee in Derry two years ago.

Today marks the second anniversary of Ms McKee's death.

She was shot dead on April 18, 2019 while observing a riot in the Creggan area of the city.

In the days following the 29-year-old's murder, friends of hers used red paint to put hand signs on the Saoradh building in Derry.

They claimed it symbolised that the group had blood on its hands in relation to Ms Kee's killing.

It is understood that the latest red-paint hand signs were daubed on the building overnight.

This morning, many of the signs had been painted over but some remained visible.

To mark the second anniversary of her death, Ms McKee's delivered thousands of letters to homes in Derry this week appealing for people's support in bringing her killer to justice.

In a statement released yesterday, Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, who is leading the investigation into Ms McKee's murder, said the investigation remains 'very active'.

"I would like to thank the community for their incredible response throughout our investigation," he said.

"I want to re-state the commitment of the police service to work with the community as we collectively seek to release communities from the influence of terrorists.”