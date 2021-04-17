Could people in the North be charged more to stay in southern hotels?

Contact
Martina Anderson
A Foyle MLA has claimed that some credit and debit card companies are using Brexit to 'rip off' customers.
Sinn Fein's Martina Anderson said her party will bring a motion to the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday to discuss the situation.
Ms Anderson claimed that credit and debit card companies are using Brexit to push up transaction fees on purchases from European Union-based companies.
“This move would see more money going to big banks while ordinary people and small businesses pay the price," she said.
“If this goes ahead, people in the north could end up paying more for hotels and events in the south. It’s absolutely ridiculous.
“Sinn Féin’s motion is about standing against this rip-off and ensuring that workers, families and businesses don’t pay the price of Brexit.
“I would encourage MLAs to back Sinn Féin’s motion on Monday and help stop the credit card rip-off in its tracks.”
