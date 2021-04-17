System of mandatory hotel quarantine has been introduced in Northern Ireland

Contact
A system of mandatory hotel quarantine is being introduced in Northern Ireland.
Passengers who've been in a 'red list' country in the 10 days before arrival will have to book in.
The Department of Health's (DOH) online booking portal opened on Friday evening.
It shows the cost for one adult in one room for 10 days isolation is £1,750.
Currently there are no direct international flights into or out of Northern Ireland.
The system shows the prices for children aged between five and 12 is £325.
There's no charge for those aged under five.
The quarantine will apply to passengers arriving at Belfast City and Belfast International airports.
When international flights resume, passengers arriving from, or who have passed through countries outside the Common Travel Area in the previous 10 days will have to pay for a 'managed isolation' package.
That will include collection at the airport, transfer to a quarantine hotel, food and drinks - and PCR test kits.
A DOH spokesperson said: "These measures are to stop the spread of potentially harmful variants into Northern Ireland. Anyone not complying with the regulations may be refused boarding by the airline or carrier and/ or fined on arrival."
