PSNI say the investigation into Lyra McKee's murder remains 'very active'

Second anniversary of the journalist's murder tomorrow

Buildings in Derry lit up in rainbow colours in memory of Lyra McKee

City of Derry Airport is one of the facilities which have been lit up this week in honour of Lyra.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The PSNI have said the investigation into Lyra McKee's murder remains 'very active'.

Tomorrow marks the second anniversary of the 29-year-old journalist's death.

She was shot dead by a New IRA gunman while observing a riot in Creggan on April 18, 2019.

The PSNI have released a statement in advance of tomorrow's anniversary.

In it, Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “As we approach the second anniversary of the murder of 29 year old Lyra McKee on 18 April 2019, our thoughts are very much with her family and partner at this very sad time.

"Lyra’s family not only continue to mourn for her but also for her mother, who sadly passed away after Lyra’s murder.

"One man was charged with murder, hijacking, arson of a vehicle, riot and petrol bomb offences, and a second man was charged with hijacking, arson of a vehicle, riot and petrol bomb offences.

“A third man was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances."

Detective Superintendent Murphy added: “The investigation into the murder of Lyra still remains very active and I would like to thank the community for their incredible response throughout our investigation.

"I want to re-state the commitment of the police service to work with the community as we collectively seek to release communities from the influence of terrorists.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


