Police issue a new warning about scams currently doing the rounds

Contact
Police are urging members of the public to be vigilant, as scammers continue to target local communities across Northern Ireland.
Over recent days, police have received reports from members of the public of individuals alleging to be from HMRC (Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs), NCA (National Crime Agency), credit card companies, telephone and internet providers and online retailers.
Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: “My advice is simple; if anyone you don’t know calls you and asks for access or remote access to your computer – put the phone down.
"If anyone calls you and asks for your personal details, banking or credit card information – put the phone down. Giving someone access or remote access to your computer allows scammers to access your online banking and criminals use this to steal money – money you may never get back.
“Guarding your personal and banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person and never allow anyone you don’t know to access to them via your computer.
“If you have received a call of this kind or are concerned about a telephone call, email or letter you’ve received then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040. You can also call police on the non-emergency number 101 or report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
“Further advice and information can also be obtained by visiting www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.