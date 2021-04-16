Police issue a new warning about scams currently doing the rounds

Police are urging members of the public to be vigilant, as scammers continue to target local communities across Northern Ireland.

Over recent days, police have received reports from members of the public of individuals alleging to be from HMRC (Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs), NCA (National Crime Agency), credit card companies, telephone and internet providers and online retailers.

Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: “My advice is simple; if anyone you don’t know calls you and asks for access or remote access to your computer – put the phone down.

"If anyone calls you and asks for your personal details, banking or credit card information – put the phone down. Giving someone access or remote access to your computer allows scammers to access your online banking and criminals use this to steal money – money you may never get back.

“Guarding your personal and banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person and never allow anyone you don’t know to access to them via your computer.

“If you have received a call of this kind or are concerned about a telephone call, email or letter you’ve received then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040. You can also call police on the non-emergency number 101 or report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

“Further advice and information can also be obtained by visiting www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni."