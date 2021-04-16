Police say man shot during a paramilitary-style attack in Derry last night is in his 50s

Police are appealing for information after a man was shot in the Currynierin area of Derry last night.

Shortly before 11pm, it was reported that two men forced their way inside a house in Whitethorn Drive and shot a man in his 50s a number of times in his legs.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “This was a ruthless attack that should be of concern to everyone in the community and I would appeal for anyone with information about who is involved to come forward.

"Those who carry out these shootings have no regard for the trauma they are causing either to the victim or anyone in the vicinity of the attack.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2083 15/04/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”