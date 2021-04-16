Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Another man shot in paramilitary-style attack in Derry

Latest shooting was in the Currynierin area late last night

PSNI

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

Another man has been shot in a paramilitary-style attack in Derry.

The latest attack happened in the Currynierin area last night.

Police said it was reported that two men forced their way into a house at Whitethorn Drive shortly before 11pm and shot a male occupant a number of times in the leg.

The extent of the victim's injuries are not yet known.

The shooting came just two days after a similar attack in the Bogside area of Derry.

A man in his 20s was shot twice in the leg when a number of masked men forced their way into a flat at Meenan Drive on Tuesday night.

In total, there have been seven paramilitary-style shootings in Derry this year.

A man was shot in Currynierin in February, while four men were shot in the Creggan area of the city in January.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about last night's shooting to contact investigating officers on 101, quoting reference number 2083 15/04/21.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through the Crimestoppers line on 0800 555111.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie