Another man shot in paramilitary-style attack in Derry

Another man has been shot in a paramilitary-style attack in Derry.
The latest attack happened in the Currynierin area last night.
Police said it was reported that two men forced their way into a house at Whitethorn Drive shortly before 11pm and shot a male occupant a number of times in the leg.
The extent of the victim's injuries are not yet known.
The shooting came just two days after a similar attack in the Bogside area of Derry.
A man in his 20s was shot twice in the leg when a number of masked men forced their way into a flat at Meenan Drive on Tuesday night.
In total, there have been seven paramilitary-style shootings in Derry this year.
A man was shot in Currynierin in February, while four men were shot in the Creggan area of the city in January.
Police have appealed for anyone with information about last night's shooting to contact investigating officers on 101, quoting reference number 2083 15/04/21.
Information can also be passed on anonymously through the Crimestoppers line on 0800 555111.
