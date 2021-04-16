Veteran Derry politician Willie Hay refuses to take test for British passport

Contact
DUP peer Willie Hay refuses to take test for British passport
A Donegal-born DUP peer has refused to take a Life in the UK citizenship test, claiming that he thousands of other unionists born in the Republic are being discriminated against.
DUP politician Willie Hay, who was born in Milford, told MPs he would not submit to a Life in the UK citizenship test and neither should 40,000 other people like him who were born across the border but have lived their entire lives in Northern Ireland.
The 71-year-old, who takes the title Lord Hay of Ballyore in the British House of Lords, said that when he applied for a British passport he was told he had to apply first for citizenship and was invited to attend an interview to prove his nationality, but he refused to do so on the grounds it was unjustified.
"I'm 71 years of age. I've lived in Northern Ireland all of my life practically. I've paid taxes, National Insurance, all of that. I'm a member of the House of Lords, all of that, and I don't think I should have to take a test to see whether I and my British citizenship stands up. I think it's ridiculous," he said.
The former Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, was a prominent figure in the DUP in Derry many years.
He has consistently complained that Irish unionists born before the Irish Free State’s departure from the British Commonwealth in 1949 are entitled to UK passports but that those born after that date - like him - are not.
He said it was “absolutely crazy” that Irish citizens in Northern Ireland who had never lived in the Republic could easily get Irish passports and people like him could not get British passports.
"It discriminates against those people who are living in Northern Ireland, who have been living in Northern Ireland for many, many years, and find that when they go to apply for British citizenship they have so many hurdles to go through that it is nigh impossible and then they look at the cost," he told the committee.
He said many people were also put off applying for a British passport because of the prohibitive £1,300 cost of the citizenship process. Irish passports, by contrast, cost about £70.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mark Reid supported by members of Sperrin Harriers and Carol Doey following his 50-mile run in aid of The Hub BT80 at the weekend.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.