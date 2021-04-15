Further easing of lockdown restrictions expected to be announced today

Contact
Hairdressers are expected to be back in business soon.
The Northern Ireland Executive is today expected to announce further easing of lockdown restrictions.
Stormont ministers will be asked to approve the full reopening of retail outlets in Northern Ireland on April 30.
Close contact services such as hairdresser and beauty salons are expected to be given the go ahead to reopen the week before.
Outdoor visitor attractions will also open that week, if the dates being proposed are agreed by the executive on Thursday.
Details will be outlined to assembly members at a special sitting.
It is understood that outdoor hospitality for pubs will have to wait until May 10 before being allowed to welcome back customers.
On May 14, wedding receptions and post burial events in hospitality venues will be possible, but limited to 30 people.
Up to 15 people from three household can meet outdoors from that date.
