Derry Girl takes on a new role with local charity

A Derry Girl has been confirmed as an ambassador of a well-known local charity.

The voluntary position with Children in Crossfrie will see Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin Quinn in the hugely-popular comedy television series, engage with children and young people across Ireland and further afield to promote the charity’s international education and healthcare programmes'

Speaking about her appointment, she said she was 'delighted' to be joining the Children in Crossfire charity team.

She said: “I’ve been aware of Children in Crossfire’s support for impoverished children in African countries since I was a child myself.

“It’s inspiring to follow the positive impact a charity based in my hometown is making for so many vulnerable children in Tanzania and Ethiopia.

“Whether it is through their healthcare or education projects, we can all be proud of Children in Crossfire’s work giving children the start in life every child deserves.

“It is especially encouraging to see the partnership approach that focuses on empowering communities – that’s what can really deliver change in the long term.

“I was delighted to be asked and excited to say yes to Richard Moore’s request that I support Children in Crossfire’s work in schools. I’m very much looking forward to bringing the message of global citizenship and solidarity to local children and young people, not least because I know so many of them believe in the ideal of a fairer, more just world.”

Richard Moore, Children in Crossfire founder and executive director, said the popular actress would help the charity connect with a 'new generation.'

“We are absolutely thrilled that Saoirse-Monica Jackson has agreed to become our Schools Ambassador.

“As well as offering celebrity profile in this role, it is clear to me she will also bring great compassion and a strong commitment to giving vulnerable children their best start in life.

“Saoirse-Monica will help Children in Crossfire connect with a new generation, ensuring we can keep making a positive difference for many years to come.

“We very much look forward to working with her in the months ahead and we thank her for the enthusiasm and energy that has brought to our discussions to date.”

Mr Moore concluded: “This promises to be a very exciting time for Children in Crossfire.”