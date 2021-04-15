Big changes on the way in relation to how food waste is collected from homes in Derry

A major change is on the way in relation to how food waste is collected from many homes in Derry.

At present, food and garden waste are collected separately.

However, under a new system, householders will be asked to combine food and garden in the larger garden waste bin for collection.

This change was approved by councillors at a meeting yesterday of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Environment and Regeneration Committee.

The new collection system has been run on a pilot basis in Strabane but is now to be extended to other areas across the council.

Councillors were told at yesterday's meeting that the change will only be introduced where practical to do so and those properties without gardens – terraced housing, maisonettes etc – will continue to receive a weekly food waste collection using existing collection methods.

A council spokesperson said: “If you have a big brown garden waste bin you'll be permitted to put bagged food waste in it from now on.

“Make sure that you've got the food in a compostable bag like you would have done when recycling food using your outdoor caddy.

“Collections will be fortnightly on the same day as your existing garden waste collection.”

The spokesperson added: “We'll be letting everyone everyone affected know about this change in more detail over the next few weeks and will be providing handy tips on recycling at home.”