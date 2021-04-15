Lyra McKee's family to deliver letters to homes in Creggan asking for help to bring her killer to justice

The family of Lyra McKee will deliver letters to a large number of houses in Derry today and tomorrow asking people to help identify the gunman who killed her.

The letters will be posted through doors in Creggan close to where the fatal shooting took place and throughout the surrounding area.

Lyra's family have appealed for anyone with information to come forward because 'the dead cannot demand justice'.

The talented 29-year-old journalist was observing a riot in Creggan on April 18, 2019, when a New IRA gunman opened fire at police lines and killed her.

Lyra's sister, Nichola McKee Corner, is in Derry this week to watch a court case involving two men who are facing charges linked to the journalist’s death.

One of those men is charged with murder.

However, it’s alleged that he escorted the gunman to the scene, while the shooter remains at large.

In the McKee family’s own words, that night ‘changed our lives forever.’

Just a few months after leaving North Belfast to make Derry her new home, Lyra was killed on Fanad Drive.

The letter, which is written in English and Irish and signed by the McKee family, states: “Lyra never caused harm to anyone in her 29 years of life. She cared deeply for people and went out of her way to help others, whether she knew them or not.

“Lyra worked hard to uncover dark, hidden truths within our society and beyond; she helped others find information that could lead to justice for them and their families; she highlighted injustice through her work and she would have continued to do this had it not been for the gunman who murdered her.

“This is not fair. Our Lyra deserves justice. Our mother died of a broken heart in March 2020. She just could not live without her baby.

“Our mother did not live to see justice for our Lyra’s murder.

“Our family continue to struggle to deal with the loss of our sister and mother but we are determined to pursue justice for them both. We believe that you can help us.

“We continue to be grateful to the 150 people who have come forward with information relating to our Lyra’s murder but, so far, this has not lead to the outcome we need: the arrest and conviction of the gunman who is ultimately responsible for robbing us of both our sister and our mother.”

In the past, the McKee family has issued a number of direct public appeals to the gunman himself which they say have fallen on deaf ears.

They relate to the suffering of many local people who have ‘rightfully demanded justice’ for the murders of innocent family members and friends.

The letter continues: “For some, this has thankfully been successful. For others, sadly, it has not yet been achieved. As a journalist, Lyra would have readily highlighted your right to demand justice and would have supported this right through her work.

“We are asking you to help us in our quest to achieve justice for our Lyra. If you have any information that could assist us in achieving justice for Lyra, our mother and our family, we ask you to share it now.

“Justice for Lyra will help to make Derry a safer place for everyone. The dead cannot demand justice. It is the duty of the living to demand it for them. SPEAK OUT FOR LYRA.”

To mark Ms McKee’s second anniversary on Sunday the family will be laying floral tributes at the location of her death and her graveside.

Civic buildings including the Guildhall and Belfast City Hall will be lit up.

The Custom House building in Belfast and the Lyric Theatre will have a portrait of Lyra projected onto them.

The portrait was created by Lyra's niece Beth who is an art student.

A number of video tributes will also be added to the Justice4lyra website, including those from Glenn Patterson, Lucy Caldwell and Sinead Gleeson.

Anyone with information can contact Justice4Lyra@outlook.com or the CrimeStoppers line on 0800 555 111.