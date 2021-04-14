Contact

Major step forward today in the ongoing redevelopment of St Columb's Park in Derry

Council to progress with car park improvement project

St Columb's Park in Derry.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The regeneration of St Columb's Park in Derry took a significant step forward today.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee today approved an allocation  £21,000 to progress further with the regeneration of the Waterside park.

A number of areas of the park have already been redeveloped under the plan, including the Walled Garden at St Columb's Park House.

Substantial works to the main avenue in the park have been recently completed and tree lined with funding secured from the Department for Communities (DfC).

The Walled Garden (Phase 1) has been completed with funding secured from Peace IV.

To date, St Columb’s Park Public Realm works has seen a  total investment of circa £1m.

The Director for Environment and Regeneration with the council, Karen Phillips, today said the next phase in the development is to proceed with the enhancement of the existing car park and create a new pedestrian entrance to link St Columb's Park into the Ebrington estate.

This involves the enhancement of the existing car park off St Columb's Park Road and pedestrian linkage into Ebrington at the Peace Tree.

She said the capital works have been costed at around £210,000.

She said funding application are pending with the DfC and The Executive Office (TEO) to support the latest project with a decision expected shortly.

The meeting was told that to date, the Executive Office have confirmed their funding contribution for 2021/2022.

This, however, requires that the council invest £21,000  into the design development to take the project to site and to allow the council to progress with the project.

