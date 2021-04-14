Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry's council to write a letter highlighting its opposition to a new asphalt plant close to the border in Donegal

Company wants to build the plant on a site in Burnfoot

Derry City and Strabane District Council spend £2.7m on 'exit packages' for 23 employees in the last two years

Derry City and Strabane District Council's headquarters at Strand Road.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Councillors in Derry have agreed to write to Donegal County Council to highlight their opposition to plans to build an asphalt plant close to the border.

A company has submitted an application to build the plant in Burnfoot.

The matter was discussed today at a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Environment and Regeneration Committee.

Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy said she had been contacted by residents in the Ballyarnett area concerned about the asphalt plans so close to their homes.

Councillors agreed to a proposal from SDLP councillor Angela Dobbins that the local council contact its counterpart in Donegal to convey their objection to the plans for the plant which would produce asphalt for use in roads and driveways.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie