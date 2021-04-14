Derry's council to write a letter highlighting its opposition to a new asphalt plant close to the border in Donegal

Councillors in Derry have agreed to write to Donegal County Council to highlight their opposition to plans to build an asphalt plant close to the border.

A company has submitted an application to build the plant in Burnfoot.

The matter was discussed today at a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Environment and Regeneration Committee.

Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy said she had been contacted by residents in the Ballyarnett area concerned about the asphalt plans so close to their homes.

Councillors agreed to a proposal from SDLP councillor Angela Dobbins that the local council contact its counterpart in Donegal to convey their objection to the plans for the plant which would produce asphalt for use in roads and driveways.