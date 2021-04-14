Contact

Court told that man drove in Derry whilst four times over the alcohol limit

Case adjourned as judge warns defendant his 'liberty is at stake'

Derry courthouse

Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry man has admitted driving whilst four times over the legal limit and without insurance.

Daniel McGee was stopped by police while driving in the Carnhill area of the city on March 8 this year.

Derry Magistrates Court was told today that officers smelt alcohol and he failed a preliminary breath test.

A subsequent test revealed that McGee, 44, with an address at Beechwood Avenue, was four times over the legal alcohol limit for driving.

It was also discovered that he had no motor insurance or a driving licence.

Today's court hearing was told that he has admitted the offences.

Sentencing was adjourned until May 21 to allow for the preparation of a pre-sentence probation report.

The judge told McGee to co-operate with probation services for the report as it was a 'very high heading' and his 'liberty is at stake'.

