New billboard unveiled at a busy road junction in Derry as part of an artistic project

The work is also part of the wider Billboard Project

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, pictured with artist Locky Morris at a billboard designed by Locky and titled 'No. 8'. Photo by Martin McKeown

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A new billboard has been unveiled at a busy road junction in Derry as part of an artistic project.

The billboard is located at the junction of Abercorn Road and Bishop Street and is part of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Visual Arts programme.

The work is also part of the wider Billboard Project, orchestrated by the Void Gallery and taking place throughout 2021.​

Mayor Brian Tierney said: "I was delighted to visit the billboard done by one of our talented and celebrated local artists, Locky Morris, and to hear from him about the inspiration and thinking behind the work.

"This is just one example of some fantastic visual arts being supported by our Council to bring a new lease of life to our streets as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Void Gallery's wider Billboard Project is fantastic also, and I'm looking forward to seeing more work popping up across our city in the weeks and months ahead."

The Inside Out Visual Arts Programme is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council with funding through the Department of Communities' Business Revitalisation and Recovery Programme. 

