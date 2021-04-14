Police release more details about the shooting of a man in Derry last night

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot in Meenan Drive in the city last night.

Police received a report shortly after 10:30pm that a man, aged in his twenties, was alerted to banging at the front door of his flat.

The man was then confronted by three to four masked individuals who had made their way inside the property where he was shot in both legs and subsequently taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

When police responded to the incident, a small crowd attacked officers by throwing a firework and a number of petrol bombs.

Detective Inspector Hughes said: "This violent shooting attack can only be described as completely reckless.

"The fact those responsible thought it was acceptable to shoot in a built-up area shows the contempt they have for people in the community. The bullets could have strayed at any moment and hit someone passing by, or struck another property.

“It is utterly appalling.

"We are continuing with our enquiries, and working to establish a motive for this attack. Anyone who can help us identify those responsible is asked to call our detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 1976 of 13/04/21."

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.