Police describe the shooting of a man in Derry last night as a paramilitary-style attack

Officers are appealing for information following a shooting incident in the Meenan Drive area of Derry last night.
A man in his 20s was shot in the leg shortly after 10:30pm and he was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are treating this shooting incident as a paramilitary style assault.
"Those responsible for this barbaric act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it.
"They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.
“I am appealing for anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1976 13/04/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
