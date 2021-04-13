Contact

New volunteers urgently needed for child support service in Derry

Victim Support NI appeal for people to get involved with their work

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Victim Support NI are looking for new volunteers in Derry.

The charity supports victims and witnesses of crime in Northern Ireland.

They urgently require local volunteers to support young people aged 5-17 who have been a victim of crime, excluding sexual crime, which is covered by an alternative scheme.

Young Person’s Project Development Co-Ordinator, Katherine Law, said: “Volunteers are at the heart of our work at Victim Support NI.

“They help us provide practical and emotional support to victims, as well as advice about the criminal justice system and victims’ rights.

“Currently, we have opportunities for volunteers in the north west to support young victims.

“It’s a great way to upskill as well as giving back to your own community. We provide comprehensive accredited training and reasonable expenses.”

If you are interested in the role, and to find out more, please email Katherine Law at katherinel@victimsupportni.org.uk with ‘Young Victim Project volunteer enquiry’ in the subject box.

You can also call the Victim Support NI Foyle Hub on 02871 370086 where a member of staff will pass on your details to Katherine.

For more information about volunteering with Victim Support NI see www.victimsupportni.com/volunteer

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


