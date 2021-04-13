New volunteers urgently needed for child support service in Derry

Victim Support NI are looking for new volunteers in Derry.

The charity supports victims and witnesses of crime in Northern Ireland.

They urgently require local volunteers to support young people aged 5-17 who have been a victim of crime, excluding sexual crime, which is covered by an alternative scheme.

Young Person’s Project Development Co-Ordinator, Katherine Law, said: “Volunteers are at the heart of our work at Victim Support NI.

“They help us provide practical and emotional support to victims, as well as advice about the criminal justice system and victims’ rights.

“Currently, we have opportunities for volunteers in the north west to support young victims.

“It’s a great way to upskill as well as giving back to your own community. We provide comprehensive accredited training and reasonable expenses.”

If you are interested in the role, and to find out more, please email Katherine Law at katherinel@victimsupportni.org.uk with ‘Young Victim Project volunteer enquiry’ in the subject box.

You can also call the Victim Support NI Foyle Hub on 02871 370086 where a member of staff will pass on your details to Katherine.

For more information about volunteering with Victim Support NI see www.victimsupportni.com/volunteer