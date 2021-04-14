Niall's barefoot walk raises £15,000 in memory of sister

A County Derry man has raised over £15,000 for charity in memory of his sister after completing a 20-mile barefoot walk on Saturday.

Niall O'Kane walked from Dunloy, County Antrim, to his native Maghera in his bare feet to raise money for Northern Ireland Hospice in memory of his sister Brenda, who passed away last month.

The feat was made all the more remarkable when Niall woke up to an inch of snow on the morning of the walk, but with his wife and daughter leading the way in the car, he completed the walk in 8 hours.



“It was a bit of a shock when I woke up that morning,” he told the County Derry Post.

Niall's sister Brenda passed away last month.



“The support has been unreal, everybody's been amazing. I can't believe all the support. The phone was ringing all morning with people texting and wishing me luck.”



A street collection was also held in Maghera as Niall made his through to finish the walk at Brenda's grave on the Glen Road.

Donations can still be made via the online link on Niall's Facebook page.