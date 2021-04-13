Court allows Derry man to be released on compassionate bail to attend his uncle's funeral

A Derry man will be released on compassionate bail tomorrow to attend his uncle's funeral.

Marc Elliott, 22, from Duddy's Court, is currently on remand in connection with an alleged assault on a man in the city last year.

An application for compassionate parole was made at Derry Magistrates Court this morning.

Elliott's solicitor said that his uncle had died suddenly last week.

The solicitor said Elliott was 'very close' to his uncle and wished to attend his funeral.

The court was told that police had no objection to the application and the judge ruled that Elliott should be released at 9am tomorrow morning and be returned to custody by 8pm.