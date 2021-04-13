Man charged following attempted hijacking

Contact
A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted hijacking, disorderly behaviour and possession of offensive weapon and will appear in Limavady Magistrates Court on May 5th.
The charge relates to an incident in the area of Irish Green Street on Sunday afternoon (April 11).
As is usual procedure the charge will be reviewed by the PPS.
