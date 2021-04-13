£1,000 bursaries on offer for talented young musicians in Derry

As part of this year's City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival, Derry City and Strabane District Council have announced that applications are open for five £1,000 Young Persons Bursaries which will be awarded to up-and-coming musicians of Jazz inspired musical disciplines.

This year's festival, which takes place from April 30 to May 2, is the 20th edition of the Jazz Festival and to mark the special occasion, five t​alented young people will receive the substantial funds to help on their own musical journey.

The bursaries are open to candidates aged between 16 and 30 who require financial support to enhance and further their musical careers and the funding can be used for the likes of musical equipment; assistance to record music in a professional environment; music tuition or lessons; assistance towards higher educational fees; or any other element of the artist's music that they would like Council to consider funding.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, encouraged all young musicians who qualify with the criteria to apply.

"This is a really fantastic and exciting opportunity for our young local musicians of Jazz inspired disciplines to receive some financial support that I'm sure would go a long way in helping them achieve their end goal of growth within the music industry.

"We have so much talent within our city and district and we have seen countless incredible musicians come from our council area over the years. Now coming up to what is a special 20th City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival, we feel that this is our opportunity to support that next generation of talent.

"I know it can be incredibly difficult to find your own path in a busy industry and to try and establish yourself so I'm sure that this opportunity is one that will pique the interest of many musicians within the discipline of Jazz, and I would encourage everyone who is interested to visit the website and fill out the application form."

To apply for a bursary, visit www.cityofderryjazzfestival.com/bursary/ and fill in the application form.

Guidance and eligibility criteria is also available to view online.

Completed forms can be sent to jazz@derrystrabane.com no later than Thursday, April 22.

Awards will be announced no later than Sunday, May 2.