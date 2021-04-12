Policing partnership group to distribute £180,000 to projects in Derry council area

The Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership is allocate over £180,000 to local projects.

A total of 26 projects will receive funding under the small project support scheme.

Speaking about the awards, Chair of the PCSP, Councillor Martin Reilly said: "These awards are excellent news for our community partners who work tirelessly to deliver safer communities for all our residents.

"Especially during the current pandemic it is more important than ever that our partners are resourced to continue their invaluable work in the community.

“I am delighted that our PCSP has again been able to contribute significant financial support to local groups and partnerships that will deliver local solutions to local issues.

"Awards have been made to groups working right across the council district to tackle anti social/community behaviour, reduce fear of crime, tackle domestic and sexual violence, increase youth engagement and support the delivery of drugs and alcohol initiatives.

“The level of support approved by the PCSP this year underlines our continued commitment to working with all our partners to deliver safer, shared and more confident communities.

"Finally, I would like to pay a special tribute to our young people who have engaged so productively in our supported initiatives over the past 12 very challenging months.

“Their dedication, commitment and positivity has been an inspiration to me and all my colleagues on the PCSP."