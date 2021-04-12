SuperCup NI tournament cancelled

This year's Statsports SuperCup NI tournament has been cancelled.

Tournament organisers had been hopeful that the event would be able to take place in 2021 after Covid wiped out the 2020 event, and had received £100,000 in council funding as part of the local council's Tourism Events Recovery Fund.

Its cancellation now leaves just three of the events which received money through the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council fund planning to go ahead in 2021.

Chairperson Victor Leonard said the organising committee were left with no alternative.

"With ongoing issues with regards to the impact of COVID-19 across the world and logistical obstacles outside of our control there was no other option but to cancel this year’s tournament," he said.

"Over the last number of months, we have availed of support and guidance from the Public Health Agency and the Department for Communities before Committee made this decision.

"This is now the second year in a row that the tournament has been cancelled and all of the three council areas where our matches take place are usually a hive of activity, with hotels, bed and breakfasts and restaurants and bars all reporting high footfall throughout the week of the tournament.

"It’s now vital that we receive the necessary funding and logistical support from local authorities, government bodies and sponsors to ensure that the Tournament is around for another forty years.”

Planning is already underway for the 2022 tournament, with games due to begin on July 24 2022.