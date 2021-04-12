Man in custody following attempted hijacking in Limavady

A man in his 30s has been arrested following an attempted hijacking in Limavady on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the Irish Green Street area of the town at around 1.00pm.

A police spokesperson has appealed for information in relation to the incident.

"Police are appealing for information following the attempted hijacking of a car in Limavady yesterday afternoon (Sunday April 11)," they said.

"The incident occurred at approximately 1pm in the Irish Green Street area of the town. A man aged in his thirties was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody for questioning.

"We would appeal to anyone with any information in connection with the incident, or anyone who may have dash cam or video footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 731 11/04/21.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."