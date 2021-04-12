Decision day for multi-million plans to create a cycle path from Derry to Muff

A decision on whether or not to grant planning permission for a new multi-million pound cycle path from Derry to Muff is expected to be made today.

The plans for the greenway path, which is a joint project between Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council, have been in the pipeline since 2015.

It is part-funded by the European Union along with contributions from the governments on both sides of the border.

Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee met last month to make a decision on planning permission for the proposal to construct the cycle path from the entrance of the Foyle Hospice all the way down to Muff village.

Local planning officers had recommended that the application be approved

However, a number of people who live along the route of the proposed cycle path spoke at last month's meeting to highlight concerns that they have with the present plans.

After discussing the issues involved, members of the committee agreed to defer their final decision until councillors could take part in a site visit to the area to look at the issues raised by the local residents.

It is understood that the site visit took place last week.

The council's Planning Committee will meet later today and a decision on planning permission for the Derry to Muff cycle path is on the agenda.

Speaking in advance of today's meeting, Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy, who is her party's leader on the local council, said they would be supporting the project.

If approved, Cllr Duffy said the greenway would represent a 'major investment' in the area.

“The Greenway will link the Bay Road park with Culmore Country Park before eventually joining up with the Muff Greenway so it will be a significant cross-border project which is part of a wider £11 million investment by the European Union.

“It’s important that the planners take on board the views of residents, particularly where there were concerns around ‘pinch points’ along the route and I certainly hope we can now move forward in a spirit of partnership to progress this investment.”

Cllr Duffy added: “I believe that the overall scheme will be of great benefit to the Culmore area and its Donegal hinterland and will enable cyclists, pedestrians and motorists to get about much more safely.

“It will also encourage a ‘modal shift’ with more people choosing to cycle and walk instead of always using their cars.”