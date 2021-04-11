Drugs found and man arrested after a car was stopped on the Foyle Bridge in Derry

Police in Derry have seized suspected drugs and made an arrest.

Suspected Class B drugs, namely cannabis, with an estimated street value of £1,200, were seized after vehicle was stopped on the Foyle Bridge last night at around 8:20pm.

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and using a motor vehicle without insurance, and he remains in custody this morning assisting with enquiries.

A follow-up search of a property in the Drumahoe area resulted in the seizure of suspected Class A and Class C controlled drugs.

Inspector Gareth Lavery said: "Drugs have no place in our city. Drugs ruin lives, and those involved can expect to feel the full force of the law. If you have information about drugs, or any other criminal activity in your neighbourhood, let us know. The number to call is 101."

You can also make a report via the online report form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org