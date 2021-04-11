Drugs found and man arrested after a car was stopped on the Foyle Bridge in Derry

Contact
Police in Derry have seized suspected drugs and made an arrest.
Suspected Class B drugs, namely cannabis, with an estimated street value of £1,200, were seized after vehicle was stopped on the Foyle Bridge last night at around 8:20pm.
The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and using a motor vehicle without insurance, and he remains in custody this morning assisting with enquiries.
A follow-up search of a property in the Drumahoe area resulted in the seizure of suspected Class A and Class C controlled drugs.
Inspector Gareth Lavery said: "Drugs have no place in our city. Drugs ruin lives, and those involved can expect to feel the full force of the law. If you have information about drugs, or any other criminal activity in your neighbourhood, let us know. The number to call is 101."
You can also make a report via the online report form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.