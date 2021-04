Friends taking on a tough swimming challenge to raise money for Derry's Foyle Hospice

Three swimmers are taking on a tough challenge to raise money for the Foyle Hospice in Derry.

Liz Havlin Wilson, Kathy Donaghey and Jane McGinty are doing the challenge in memory of hospice founder Doctor Tom McGinley who passed away earlier this year.

The hardy trio have decided to swim ten miles in ten days at ten of their favourite Donegal Beaches, including Culdaff and Shrove.

Jane said: “To mark the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Foyle Hospice In Patient Unit, Liz, Kathy and I thought we would undertake a fundraiser this summer, for this fantastic organisation.

“When Hospice founder, Dr Tom McGinley, who was originally from Gaoth Dobhair, passed away earlier this year, his son Ciaran asked people to complete a memorial ten mile challenge by June 21, to raise much-needed funds for the Foyle Hospice.

"Ciaran has said he is 'pushing hard' to reach his £10,000 target and we would love to help him to achieve that.”

Liz added: “Cathy, Jane and I have decided to swim our miles by completing a mile on ten of Donegal’s beaches, over ten consecutive days this June.”

The three friends, who first met while taking part in a ladies try-a-tri event in Derry City in 2017, are undertaking the challenge to raise much-needed funds for hospice which has helped countless families all over the North West.

Year-round sea swimmers the trio are currently in the planning stages of the swim and trying to get as much training in as cold water and restrictions currently allow.

Kathy said: “We would love people to give what they can to this hugely worthy cause. We will list the times and dates of our swims closer to the time so if anyone would like to join us for a section of the swim or to shake buckets on the beach, they would be most welcome.

“The swim will take in a number of Inishowen beaches including Culdaff and Stroove but will also see us venture further afield to west Donegal to complete the unique challenge.”

Jane said completing the challenge would be dependent on the current Covid-19 restrictions being eased.

People can make a donation at their Just Giving page: Seas the Day.