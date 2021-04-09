Contact

Derry City and Strabane District Council open Book of Condolence for Prince Philip

Local people given an opportunity to pass on their messages

Death announced of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

May 2011: The Duke of Edinburgh examines a hurley and sliotar presented to him by GAA President Christy Cooney in the presence of President Mary McAleese, Dr Martin McAleese and HM Queen Elizabeth II

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney, has opened an online Book of Condolence for people across Derry and Strabane to offer their sympathies following the death of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who has passed away aged 99.

Mayor Tierney expressed his personal sympathies following the announcement and said the virtual Book would offer all those with a special connection to the Royal Family the opportunity to extend their condolences.

"On behalf of the people of Derry and Strabane I wish to extend my sincerest condolences to Queen Elizabeth and her family on the death of Prince Phillip," he said.

"I also share my sympathy with everyone across the City and District who feels a special connection to Prince Philip and the Royal Family, this is a very difficult time to lose a loved one and there will be much sadness felt across the community. I would like to offer local people the chance to avail of this opportunity to express their personal feelings online."

The online Book of Condolence is available to sign at - https://www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Mayor/Mayors-Book-of-Condolences

