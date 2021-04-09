Derry City and Strabane District Council open Book of Condolence for Prince Philip

Contact
May 2011: The Duke of Edinburgh examines a hurley and sliotar presented to him by GAA President Christy Cooney in the presence of President Mary McAleese, Dr Martin McAleese and HM Queen Elizabeth II
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney, has opened an online Book of Condolence for people across Derry and Strabane to offer their sympathies following the death of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who has passed away aged 99.
Mayor Tierney expressed his personal sympathies following the announcement and said the virtual Book would offer all those with a special connection to the Royal Family the opportunity to extend their condolences.
"On behalf of the people of Derry and Strabane I wish to extend my sincerest condolences to Queen Elizabeth and her family on the death of Prince Phillip," he said.
"I also share my sympathy with everyone across the City and District who feels a special connection to Prince Philip and the Royal Family, this is a very difficult time to lose a loved one and there will be much sadness felt across the community. I would like to offer local people the chance to avail of this opportunity to express their personal feelings online."
The online Book of Condolence is available to sign at - https://www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Mayor/Mayors-Book-of-Condolences
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.