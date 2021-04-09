Belfast man charged with causing extensive damage to a flat in Derry yesterday

Contact
Derry courthouse.
A Belfast man has been charged with causing extensive damage to a flat in Derry yesterday.
Daniel Cooper, 25, from Devenish Drive in Newtownabbey, appeared before Derry Magistrates Court today.
He is charged with damaging a large TV, doors, a fire extinguisher, wardrobe, sofa bed, TV bracket, internet router and walls at a flat at Kennedy Place yesterday, April 8.
He is also charged with threatening to kill a woman on the same date.
There was no bail application made on Cooper's behalf.
He was remanded in custody to appear before the local c urt on May 6.
