Belfast man charged with causing extensive damage to a flat in Derry yesterday

A Belfast man has been charged with causing extensive damage to a flat in Derry yesterday.

Daniel Cooper, 25, from Devenish Drive in Newtownabbey, appeared before Derry Magistrates Court today.

He is charged with damaging a large TV, doors, a fire extinguisher, wardrobe, sofa bed, TV bracket, internet router and walls at a flat at Kennedy Place yesterday, April 8.

He is also charged with threatening to kill a woman on the same date.

There was no bail application made on Cooper's behalf.

He was remanded in custody to appear before the local c urt on May 6.