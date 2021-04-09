What would you do to improve the 'out the line' walkway in Derry?

A new online survey has been launched asking people how they would want to improve a popular walkway in Derry.

The Foyle Road walk extends from Craigavon Bridge along Foyle Road and 'out the line' as far as Carrigans in County Donegal.

However, concerns have been raised recently about the lack of lighting on the walkway, meaning many people are not using it after dark.

Sinn Fein have launched the new survey in a bid to get views from local residents on what needs to be done along the walkway.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan said she and her party colleague, councillor Patricia Logue, had met with council representatives to disucss how to 'explore the potential for the area'.

“We launched an online survey this week so we could get as much feedback, ideas and suggestions on what people would like to see in the area,” she said.

“It is a very short survey and takes just a few minutes to complete.

“It looks at the lack of lighting on this greenway and why people would avoid this area at night-time due to health and safety concerns.

“Also, thoughts on what is the type of new housing that best fits the needs of residents and the community.

“There are also questions about the need for more dog bins, facilities for fishing, Improved landscaping and a cycle lane.”

The survey can be found on Ms Mullan's Facebook page.