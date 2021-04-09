New online painting courses being offered at Derry arts centre

Eden Place Arts Centre in Derry is now offering a number of Spring courses.

As the centre is still closed, all the courses will be held online.

The courses will be: Still Life in Oils with Tommy Long; Painting the Irish Landscape with David Fahy; Experiments in Colour Portraiture with Nirdosh; Contemporary Watercolours with Karen Cassidy; and Abstract Expression, Painting the Inner Landscape with Marian Walker

The courses can be booked on the centre's website www.edenplaceartscentre.com.

The cost will be £15 per course and will include all 6 lessons.

The course will be delivered via Zoom.