Special online event next week aimed at people in Derry who would like to foster

A special online event will be held next week for people in Derry who are interested in fostering.

The event is being held on Tuesday, April 13, by the Health and Social Care Council of Northern Ireland.

It is aimed at people in the local area.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We are looking for caring people who can provide nurturing homes and day-to-day support for young parents and their babies.

“These young families need positive role models in their lives who will make them feel valued, respected and cared for.”

The online event next week will be held from 7pm to 8pm on April 13.

If you are interested in attending, call 08000720137 or email info@fostering.hscni.net.