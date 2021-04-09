New course on offer to help businesses in Derry deal with impact of Covid pandemic

Free workshops are being offered to businesses in Derry to help them recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic.

A Business Resilience workshop on Monday, April 19, at 10am will be hosted by Leah McStavrick from Full Circle who has over 25 years industry experience in finance, operations and people and change management.

She will offer advice and guidance on how to quickly adapt to disruptions while maintaining continuous business operations and safeguarding people, assets and overall brand equity.

An introduction to Social Media for Business Users on Tuesday, April 20, at 10am will be presented by Rachel Gallagher and will detail and discuss the various social media platforms and specific benefits of each dependent on your target market and emphasising the importance of social media for businesses.

Finally on Friday, April 23, An Introduction to Online Advertising with Danielle Wilson will show local businesses how to generate leads using Facebook and Instagram.

Details on how to book a place on the courses are available on Derry City and Strabane District Council's website.