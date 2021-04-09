Police renew appeal for information after two young girls struck by a car in Derry

Contact
Police in Derry have renewed an appeal for witnesses and information following a report of a serious road traffic collision involving a car and two female pedestrians.
Officers attended Lowry’s Lane, just off the Glen Road, close to the entrance Pairc Colmcille GAA pitch, shortly after midnight on Saturday night.
A 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl who were sitting on the footpath at the time were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which were not serious.
Anyone with information should contact police at Strand Road Station on 101.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.