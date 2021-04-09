Police renew appeal for information after two young girls struck by a car in Derry

Police in Derry have renewed an appeal for witnesses and information following a report of a serious road traffic collision involving a car and two female pedestrians.

Officers attended Lowry’s Lane, just off the Glen Road, close to the entrance Pairc Colmcille GAA pitch, shortly after midnight on Saturday night.

A 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl who were sitting on the footpath at the time were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which were not serious.

Anyone with information should contact police at Strand Road Station on 101.