New awareness campaign launched in Derry to let people know about crisis support available

The community partners working in the Outer West Neighbourhood Renewal Area in Derry have joined forces to launch an awareness campaign of all the crisis support numbers available to the community.

Billy Page and Lauren Curran from the Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership (BHCP) are spearheading the campaign and are working in collaboration with the teams at the Glen Development Initiative (GDI) and the Rosemount Resource Centre.

Mr Page said: “The challenges presented to everybody during Covid have highlighted the need to remind everyone that help is at hand whenever they are in crisis. These telephone numbers will form part of their toolkit to deal with stress and anxiety.”

His colleague Lauren Curran, who is the Health Development worker for the area, said: “You might not need assistance at this time but you can take a photo of the number so it’s always there for you if the occasion arises that you might need someone to talk to. Knowing how to get help is a comfort in itself.”

The campaign included painting the relevant numbers for all those who offer assistance to people in crisis throughout the Outer West area in the hope that anyone can access help whenever they need it.

The photographs shows, left to right, Bronagh McCallion, Adrian Kelly and Lisa Moore of GDI with a leaflet showing all the numbers.