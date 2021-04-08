People urged to support new 'shop local' campaign which has been launched in Derry

A new initiative was launched today to encourage people to support local businesses – and help charities in Derry at the same time.

The Northwest Shop Local Support Local project aims to help support the local community, businesses and charities through these challenging times.

Over the coming days, a Shop Local Support Local booklet will be delivered to every home in the Derry area which will explain which businesses are involved and what special offers to expect.

People can also visit wwwshoplocalsupportlocal.org to buy a Loyalty Reward Voucher Booklet.

Anyone who buys one of the booklets will receive a voucher for two pizzas and two milkshakes worth £15.

By doing this they will also be making a donation to three local charities involved - Children in Crossfire, Foyle Search & Rescue and the Foyle Food Bank.

Nicole Deane the Campaign Organiser for Shop Local Support Local said, the pandemic has brought so much suffering.

“It has put businesses, charities and the local community under severe financial pressure,” she said.

“We have to come together as a community, to support each other with the aim of preventing jobs losses and growing the economy in the Northwest.

“By doing so you are helping to increase the turnover of the businesses involved and in some cases you are helping to keep them trading.

“This is why the businesses involved are giving great offers, so they can reward the loyalty shown by customers and say thank you.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney, said he was delighted to support the new initiative.

“The past 12 months have been some of the most challenging our local businesses have ever faced as they dealt with the unprecedented demands placed on them by the Covid 19 pandemic.

“The restrictions to reduce the spread of the virus have forced every business to tailor their working environments and services with many having to close completely for long periods.

“Many businesses have made huge personal sacrifices to ensure they can still serve our community and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude for their loyalty.”

The Mayor said local businesses needed people's support as the lockdown restrictions are eased.

“By buying a voucher booklet we can repay their loyalty over the last 12 months by getting back out there and supporting them during this difficult phase.

“It is a win win situation for the local economy, saving you money and allowing the businesses to grow and thrive.

“Research has shown that £10 spent with a local independent shop means up to an additional £50 goes back into the local economy if everyone makes an effort to keep money circulating in the local economy.

“Local businesses are the life blood of our economy, providing jobs for local people and services you can trust.

“Let’s repay their dedication during this pandemic by making a conscious effort to shop local this spring and summer.

“No matter how small the spend it can make a massive difference.”