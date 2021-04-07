Home Bargains to open in Magherafelt this weekend

A new £1 million Home Bargains store in Magherafelt is set to open its doors this Saturday morning.

50 new jobs will be created at the store on Station Road in the town, while the company will also donate £2,000 to local charity Positive Futures, which helps people with a learning disability, acquired brain injury or autistic spectrum condition to live as independently as possible in their homes.

The charity’s Chief Executive, Agnes Lunny, said: “We are delighted to receive this generous donation from Home Bargains, which will make a real difference to people’s lives.

"It’s so encouraging to see a business supporting people in the community right from the moment it opens its doors to the public.

"We look forward to building an even closer relationship with Home Bargains and its staff in Magherafelt and wish it every success.”

The new Magherafelt store will join over 500 outlets across the UK, with the company currently opening around 50 stores per year.

Alan Black, the new Magherafelt store manager, said: “It’s a huge honour to be opening our new Magherafelt store this weekend and something that I’m exceptionally proud of.

“Having worked for Home Bargains for six years, working my way up from an in-store team member, this is certainly a special moment and one I’ll cherish for the rest of my career.”

The 14,650 sq ft store, which formally housed Forbes Furniture, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

Alan added: “Station Road will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”