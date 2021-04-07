Burglary at vacant property in Magherafelt

Damage has been caused to vacant premises in the Magherafelt area following a burglary on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for information after the incident in the Ballyheifer Road area on the outskirts of the town.

"Sometime between Monday 29th March and shortly before 6:15pm on Tuesday 6th April, it was reported that entry was gained to a property in the area," said a police spokesperson.

"It was reported that damage was caused to two of the property’s rear windows and the wiring of two drums located inside the premises had been tampered with during the incident.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1397 06/04/21.

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."