Appeal issued for historic items for upcoming exhibition in Derry

Groups and artists in Derry are being invited to contribute to this year's programme celebrating Workers' Rights and Social Justice Week, taking place from April 26 to May 1.

The 2021 programme has once again been moved to an online platform and the call out for participants has been by Derry City and Strabane District Council in partnership with Derry Trades Union Council.

It offers the chance for community and cultural organisations and individual artists to stage a range of events and activities exploring how injustice and inequality has been challenged over the years.

The themes for this year's programme are history, education and increased access for communities.

The programme will include a special online exhibition curated by the Tower Museum and an appealhas been made for any items relating to workers' rights through the decades to help piece together the story of civil and social change.

Submissions to the programme can be sent to betty.doherty@derrystrabane.com.