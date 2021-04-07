Appeal issued for historic items for upcoming exhibition in Derry

Contact
Groups and artists in Derry are being invited to contribute to this year's programme celebrating Workers' Rights and Social Justice Week, taking place from April 26 to May 1.
The 2021 programme has once again been moved to an online platform and the call out for participants has been by Derry City and Strabane District Council in partnership with Derry Trades Union Council.
It offers the chance for community and cultural organisations and individual artists to stage a range of events and activities exploring how injustice and inequality has been challenged over the years.
The themes for this year's programme are history, education and increased access for communities.
The programme will include a special online exhibition curated by the Tower Museum and an appealhas been made for any items relating to workers' rights through the decades to help piece together the story of civil and social change.
Submissions to the programme can be sent to betty.doherty@derrystrabane.com.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Gardaí say the phones were stolen on Saturday, April 3 between 10am and 10.30am when Mass was taking place
Ciaran O’Hagan (Group Managing Director) and Karen Trainor (Group Operations Director) with their latest award.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.