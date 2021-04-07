Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Theft at Donegal church during weekend service

Mobile phones stolen when entry was gained to the sacristy

Mass times

Gardaí say the phones were stolen on Saturday, April 3 between 10am and 10.30am when Mass was taking place

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A number of mobile phones have been stolen from St Eunan’s Cathedral during a weekend Mass.

Gardaí say the phones were stolen on Saturday, April 3, between 10am and 10.30am when Mass was taking place.

The burglary took place when entry was gained to the sacristy of the cathedral.

Letterkenny gardaí are looking for information on a man in his mid-20s who was seen in the area around that time.

The man was wearing a backpack and green camouflage-style trousers.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was in the area of the cathedral between 9.30am and 10.30am last Saturday morning.

Anyone who observed the man or may have dashcam footage relating to the incident is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie