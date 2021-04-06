More cars destroyed and more petrol bombs thrown during another night of violence in Derry

Police in Derry have come under attack for a seventh night during disorder in the city during which cars were set on fire and petrol bombs were thrown at officers.

The disorder started when police were dealing with a security alert in the Templemore area yesterday afternoon.

A number of petrol bombs were thrown at police. There were no reports of any injuries.

Later in the evening, it was also reported two vehicles were set on fire in the Nelson Drive area of the Waterside where it was reported a number of youths had gathered, and bins were set on fire on the road.

Police also received a report about a brick being thrown at a taxi, which was carrying a passenger at the time, on Limavady Road at around 11:30pm.

Neither the driver or passenger were injured. There were also reports of bins being set on fire in the area.

Derry & Strabane District Commander Darrin Jones said: "Last night, we saw further disorder in our city during which our officers came under attack again. Again, we saw disgraceful scenes during which cars were set on fire and property damaged.

"This is reckless and criminal behaviour, and it has to stop. It is absolutely appalling and achieves nothing except harm to our community.

"I will continue to appeal to those in our community with influence to do what they can to stop this senseless behaviour.

"I would also appeal directly to parents and guardians to know where their children are and what they are doing to ensure they do not get caught up in criminality and that they are kept safe and away from harm.

“I would appeal to everyone in the area to help diffuse any local tensions and prevent any further disorder.”