Derry historian helps highlight 1798 exiles

Contact
A County Derry historian has co-written a book documenting those people forced into exile for taking part in the United Irishmen rebellion of 1798.
Stephen McCracken, from Magilligan, is co-author of 'United Irishmen – Emigrés of Erin', along with Colum Ó Ruairc from County Wicklow.
The new book, compiled during the Covid-19 pandemic, reveals that 11% of over 600 emigrants the pair documented were from County Derry.
Derry entries include John Fitzhenry from Dungiven, who fled to France following the rebellion and became a sub-lieutenant in the Irish Legion.
'enchanted'
In the book, Miles Byrne, leader of the 1789 rebellion in Wexford, describes Fitzhenry as an 'honest Presbyterian from the North of Ireland', who was 'enchanted' with his musket.
“So enchanted was he with this musket that he determined to lay out two or three guineas in getting it newly stocked and polished, in the best style,” he said.
“I told him to try it again before going to any expense, so we went next day to the ruins of an old windmill, a league from the town, and we placed a sheet of paper on the wall.
“After firing three rounds, without once hitting the target, he flung the musket on the ground, swearing at it. He was very good humoured.”
John Caldwell, from Limavady, who went on to be elected as Republican Governor for North Carolina in 1871, is also covered in the book.
Caldwell's father Robert had played a role in the 1798 rebellion and was forced to emigrate with his family in its aftermath.
'United Irishmen – Emigrés of Erin' can be purchased for online at www.lulu.com or Stephen can be contacted on stmccracken@hotmail.com.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Ciaran O’Hagan (Group Managing Director) and Karen Trainor (Group Operations Director) with their latest award.
Photo: People Before Profit Councillor Maeve O'Neill with co-workers at Altnagelvin Hospital for the NHS Pay Day of Action
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.