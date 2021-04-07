Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry historian helps highlight 1798 exiles

11% of exiles following the 1798 rebellion came from the county.

Derry historian helps highlight 1798 exiles

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A County Derry historian has co-written a book documenting those people forced into exile for taking part in the United Irishmen rebellion of 1798.

Stephen McCracken, from Magilligan, is co-author of 'United Irishmen – Emigrés of Erin', along with Colum Ó Ruairc from County Wicklow.

The new book, compiled during the Covid-19 pandemic, reveals that 11% of over 600 emigrants the pair documented were from County Derry.

Derry entries include John Fitzhenry from Dungiven, who fled to France following the rebellion and became a sub-lieutenant in the Irish Legion.

'enchanted'

In the book, Miles Byrne, leader of the 1789 rebellion in Wexford, describes Fitzhenry as an 'honest Presbyterian from the North of Ireland', who was 'enchanted' with his musket.

“So enchanted was he with this musket that he determined to lay out two or three guineas in getting it newly stocked and polished, in the best style,” he said.

“I told him to try it again before going to any expense, so we went next day to the ruins of an old windmill, a league from the town, and we placed a sheet of paper on the wall.

“After firing three rounds, without once hitting the target, he flung the musket on the ground, swearing at it. He was very good humoured.”

John Caldwell, from Limavady, who went on to be elected as Republican Governor for North Carolina in 1871, is also covered in the book.

Caldwell's father Robert had played a role in the 1798 rebellion and was forced to emigrate with his family in its aftermath.

'United Irishmen – Emigrés of Erin' can be purchased for online at www.lulu.com or Stephen can be contacted on stmccracken@hotmail.com.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie