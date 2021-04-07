Another honour for Maghera company

Contact
Ciaran O’Hagan (Group Managing Director) and Karen Trainor (Group Operations Director) with their latest award.
A County Derry joinery company has been celebrating after their inclusion in a report highlighting the UK's fastest-growing small and medium businesses.
Specialist Joinery Group have been named as one of London Stock Exchange Group's 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain in 2020.
Businesses featured in the report demonstrated strong revenue growth over the last three years and outperform their peers in the sector.
Specialist Joinery Group Managing Director Ciaran O'Hagan said people were at the heart of the company's ethos.
“We are incredibly proud to have been recognised as one of the top 1,000 companies to inspire Britain by London Stock Exchange Group,” he said.
“Specialist Joinery Group is a multi-award-winning family business dedicated to delivering bespoke joinery for commercial interiors projects. People are at the core of its operation, not technology.
“Values such as fairness, transparency, and honesty are engrained in the organisation, from the shop floor to the boardroom.
“Today, we export that market-leading expertise around the world with specialisms in metal, glass and installations and are committed to excellence and to innovation at every stage of every project.”
James Nelson, Connor Diamond and Aaron McGahon (Apprentices) with Dave Owens (Master Craftsman).
The Maghera company have also been shortlisted as a finalist in the 2021 Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards.
The Specialist Academy, founded in 2015, is a standalone facility comprising of the shop floor, computer-aided design suite, canteen, offices and meeting spaces.
A spokesperson said apprentices brought youth and vitality to the company.
“We believe that apprentices are the lifeblood of the company.
“The Academy has had a fantastic impact by promoting a culture of learning and collaboration, allowing us to train each individual up to meet our needs.
“Apprentices bring some youth and vitality to Specialist, bringing fresh insights and new ideas.”
Photo: People Before Profit Councillor Maeve O'Neill with co-workers at Altnagelvin Hospital for the NHS Pay Day of Action
