Draperstown man invests in Estonian company

A County Derry entrepreneur has linked up with an online marketplace company based in Tallinn, Estonia.

Henry Joseph-Grant has joined Gigimot, which connects customers with on-demand service providers, as an investor and advisor.

The Draperstown native is already an award-winning entrepreneur, and has been named in the Top 25 UK entrepreneurs by Smith and Williamson.

He is CEO and co-founder of Belfast-based stealth start-up Alpha Exploration Co, and was part of the team that built Just Eat from start-up to $2.44bn initial public offering (IPO).

Gigimot said they were 'thrilled' to welcome Henry on board.

“He brings vast experience in building and scaling tech startups in addition to his world-class knowledge of commercial, product and operational strategy," said Arseni Santashev, CEO.

"We've seen how his experience, strategic approach to product building and growth will accelerate our upcoming product launches, help us expand and become a driving force in the future of work and lifestyle.”

Henry has recently relocated back to County Derry after several years in Berlin, Germany, launching his own start-up, and was initially reluctant to get too involved.

“I've scaled back on the other projects I'm involved in, so when Arseni initially approached me for help, It was a polite, firm no.

“However, he was persistent and I was very impressed with the calibre of the team, which is diverse, mostly female and based in Tallinn.

"Estonia has many parallels with Northern Ireland in terms of population size, exceptional talent and huge potential.

“The Gigimot team are a perfect example of this, a highly credible, experienced and compelling team, with a sprinkle of kick-ass alumni from Estonian unicorn Transferwise.

“They've demonstrated to me they can execute on a clear vision.”

and I believe they have the potential to go all the way, so it's a pleasure to join them on their journey."