'Young people are being misled by adults with more sinister agendas'

Political and business leaders in Derry have appealed for an end to recent violence in the city.

There has been nightly disturbances in Protestant areas of the Waterside over the past week.

Police also came under attack during a security alert in the Templemore Road area of the city yesterday.

Local business and political representatives yesterday local PSNI boss, Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones, to discuss the recent trouble.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the business and political representatives said the violence must stop.

“We ask everyone within our community to help bring an end to the ongoing cycle of violence that we have witnessed in our City in recent days.

“It is clear that some of the young people who are involved in this criminal activity are unaware of the consequences of their actions and are being misled by adults with more sinister agendas.

“This violence is putting lives at risk and together we feel we need speak out to ask those who are orchestrating this to stop now, before someone is seriously hurt or a life is lost.

“We plead with people from all sides of our community to come together with us and tell these people this activity will not be tolerated and it is not in our name. They cannot and will not succeed.”