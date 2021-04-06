Motorists asked to take extra care following overnight snowfall in Derry

Contact
More freezing conditions are being predicted for today.
Many areas of Derry woke this morning to see an overnight snowfall.
Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing and there is a risk of snow, ice and frost on roads.
A Met Office Yellow Warning of snow and ice for Northern Ireland is in place valid to 10am today.
Motorists are urged to take extra care due to the current difficult conditions.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney, with Joe Gray and his poodle Luna, taking part in a walkabout along the quay. Photo by Martin McKeown.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.